NAPA AutoCare Recognized as Founding Member of Kukui Certified Partners

Kukui Corporation has recognized NAPA AutoCare as a founding member of Kukui Certified Partners.

The goal of Kukui Certified Partners is to single out organizations and individuals that are best suited to enable Kukui customers to achieve maximum return on investment from their vendors and partnerships, as well as stand out from other organizations in their efforts to support the industry and their community. Recipients are chosen based on a number of criteria including; the evaluation of data gathered by Kukui member shops who use those partners signifying actual results of success, the recommendations of existing customers and through first-hand interaction and interviews with the candidates.

“Kukui has been part of the NAPA AutoCare program for the past few years and this partnership has given us an insider’s view into the many ways that NAPA works to support the success of the auto industry and how they give back to the community,” said Todd Westerlund, CEO of Kukui. “The amazing work NAPA does to support the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund is just one of the examples that align with the values of Kukui. Their diligence to uplift the image of the industry and to hold members to the highest standards makes me proud to welcome NAPA AutoCare to Kukui Certified.”

Learn more about Kukui Certified at Kukui.com/kc and watch the award video at https://kukui.wistia.com/medias/qnnuos0dzu.