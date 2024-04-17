Hercules Tire reveals spring rebate on five tire lines

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR) recently announced its spring promotion for United States customers. From now until May 15, customers who purchase four qualifying Hercules Tires may be eligible to receive up to a $70 rebate in the form of a prepaid Mastercard. Qualifying tires include the Terra Trac AT X-Journey; Terra Trac Cross-V AW; Raptis R-T6X; Raptis R-T6; and the Roadtour Connect PCV.

To take advantage of this offer, HTR said customers can visit their nearest Hercules Tires retailer or head to www.herculestire.com/rebate.