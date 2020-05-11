Connect with us

Alliance Gives DRiV the 2020 Receiver’s Choice Award

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. has announced DRiV is the winner of the 2020 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Receiver’s Choice Award, presented at the Auto Care Association’s Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) Knowledge Exchange virtual Conference May 6.

DRiV was praised for its contributions in a variety of categories including images, marketing descriptions, product details and attributes, and timely delivery of quality data.

The Receiver’s Choice Award honors organizations that specialize in accuracy and completeness of content management. Each year, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper recognize a recipient for providing high-quality content, including Aftermarket Catalog Exchange Standards (ACES), Product Information Exchange Standard (PIES), digital assets and other customer specific formats.

In order to be eligible for the award, DRiV was required to meet standards of accuracy, completeness, timeliness, consistency, delivery, communication and more, the Alliance says.

