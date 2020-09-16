Bosch Releases New ADS 525X Diagnostic Tool

Bosch says its new ADS 525X diagnostic scan tool comes with a flexible, modular software subscription, OE-level vehicle coverage, weeks of battery life, and fast all-system scans.

Bosch says the tool includes all-access coverage for the first year plus 30 free days of full-system color wiring diagrams and Repair-Source featuring a complete on-tool OEM service and repair information library. The subscription can be upgraded or downgraded at any time.

The system has up to 14 hours of uninterrupted battery life and weeks of standby time, Bosch says, as well as a wireless VCI.