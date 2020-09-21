Autel Releases New Electrical System Diagnostics Line

Click Here to Read More

The tool line, which carries the name MaxiBAS (Battery Analysis System) debuts with four tools: the BT609, a 7-in. Android tablet; the BT608, a 5.5-in. Android tablet with an attached thermal report printer; and the BT508 and BT506, that work with Autel-developed apps. All of Autel’s new battery and electrical system analysis tools use adaptive conductance, a battery analysis method that the company says produces a more accurate examination of the battery’s cold-cranking ability and reserve capacity.

The flagship of Autel’s new battery analysis tools, the MaxiBAS BT609 is a 7-in. Android-based touchscreen, Wi-Fi tablet that can display a quick health status of the existing battery, register a new battery and perform advanced battery and electrical system diagnostics, Autel says. The BT609 supports in-vehicle and out-of vehicle testing of 6- and 12-volt, 100 – 3000 CCA, flooded, AGM, AGM spiral, EFB and GEL batteries and 12- and 24-volt cranking/charging systems. The BT609 also features AutoVIN and VINScan to identify vehicle and battery information and to display graphic instructions for battery positioning and testing. The BT609 is also an all systems code reader and offers a large menu of commonly performed maintenance services.

The MaxiBAS BT608 is a 5.5-in. Android-based touchscreen, Wi-Fi tablet with a Bluetooth VCI. Autel says the BT608 features the same battery and electrical system intelligent analysis capabilities and battery maintenance features as the BT609 plus comes with a built-in thermal printer for customer report generation. The BT608 is also an all systems code reader with free software updates for the life of the tool.