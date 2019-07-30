TBC Introduces Sumitomo HTR Z5 Tire

TBC Brands has released the successor to the HTR Z3, the Sumitomo HTR Z5, which the company says outperforms its predecessor with improvements in wet braking, wet handling, dry braking and ride comfort.

The Z5 provides drivers of modern sports cars and performance sedans responsive high-speed handling with free defect replacement for the life of its usable tread, according to TBC Brands. The tire features widened circumferential grooves for advanced hydroplaning resistance and an increased shoulder and contact patch to prevent irregular wear. This maximum performance summer tire is available in 54 Y-rated sizes with rims ranging from 17- to 20-in.