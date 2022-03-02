Connect with us

TBC Corp. Names Geoff Doster President & COO

Christian Hinton

TBC Corporation has promoted Geoff Doster to president and COO for TBC Brands and TBC International. In his new role, Doster will oversee all TBC Brands and TBC International sales initiatives, including customer service, commercial tire sales, equipment and non-tire sales and operations.

TBC says Doster joined the company in November 2003 as a warehouse manager from Michelin. Since joining TBC, he has taken on roles of increasing responsibility from director of marketing for TBC’s distribution arm, at the time Carroll Tire, to vice president of sales for TBC Brands. Throughout his tenure, his efforts have resulted in surpassing sales objectives, higher customer service ratings and the development of customer-specific promotional activities.

Most recently, TBC says Doster served as senior vice president of sales for TBC Brands where he led initiatives focused on wholesale business growth. He also took on the oversight of TBC International to collaborate and provide guidance on sales opportunities outside of North America with a steadfast focus on exceeding the expectations of dealers throughout the Middle East and Europe.

