TBC Brands Launches New Tire Brand – National Tire

TBC Brands has launched a new brand, National Tire.

The current lineup is available in three fitments of over 110 sizes; 40 sizes designed for sedans, SUVs and CUVs, nearly 60 fitments for CUVs, SUVs, pickups and vans, and more than 10 sizes for ST trailers. The National Duration EXE is the optimum touring all-season tire line; the National Commando HTS is the premium all-season highway tire line; and National Roadmax ST was developed to meet the demands of today’s trailers.

A dedicated website has been developed for the National brand, NationalTire.com. The National brand is exclusively distributed by National Tire Wholesale (NTW) retailers and all tools needed to become a retailer are included in the site.

“We’re excited about the opportunity for future development within this new brand; it’s endless and will provide retailers a recognizable name in each product segment,” said Jon Vance, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing for TBC Corporation. “In addition, the sleek and user-friendly NationalTire.com site provides the brand’s retailers a single site for information and also offers their customers an easily searchable site by size, product name or category.”