TBC-Commercial-Tires

Commercial Tires

TBC Brands Launches Medium Radial Truck Tire Brand

Distributed by National Tire Wholesale, the Prinx medium radial truck lineup is available in seven application types.
Tire Review Staff

on

TBC Brands has launched a new medium radial truck tire brand, Prinx Tires.

Exclusively distributed by National Tire Wholesale (NTW) in North America, the Prinx medium radial truck lineup is available in seven application types, TBC says:

  • The AR602, a regional steer all-position tire line, is suitable for long wear and excellent grip.
  • The TH107, a multi-axle decoupling groove trailer tire line, for users looking for line-haul or regional use.
  • The line developed to meet the demands of line-haul and regional trucks, the DH106, was produced with a closed shoulder design for high-speed performance and even wear.
  • The open shoulder drive tire line, the DR601, is suitable for regional applications where additional traction is needed.
  • AM210 is a mixed service all-position tire line designed for on- and off-road usage with its cut- and chip-resistant compound, while the AM211’s wide base is suitable for challenging on- and off-road mixed service conditions and all wheel positions.
  • For dump trucks, logging trucks or concrete mixing trucks, the DM212 tire line offers maximum traction on- and off-highway.

Prinx medium radial truck tires feature a five-year warranty for workmanship and materials that includes a no-charge replacement within the first 2/32nd or 12 months from date of purchase, whichever comes first, due to a defect in design, workmanship or material. A five-year radial casing warranty is also provided featuring a retread warranty for up to two retreads and a casing allowance.

on

on

