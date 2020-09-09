Connect with us
TBC Brands Introduces New Ag Tire Products

The company says the Field Pro R-Gator and Field Pro R-Gator ND are engineered with a stronger, lighter-weight construction than their predecessors.
Tire Review Staff

TBC Brands has introduced the Harvest King Field Pro R-Gator and Field Pro R-Gator ND.

The company says the next-generation Field Pro R-Gator and Field Pro R-Gator ND are engineered with a stronger, lighter-weight construction than their predecessors. The tires have design enhancements focused on improving overall performance including less slippage and improved cleaning capabilities.

The Field Pro R-Gator and Field Pro R-Gator ND are tubeless irrigation tires with special anti-ozone compounds designed to protect the tire from the elements. The tread design reduces crop and soil disturbance while limiting mud and debris buildup on the tire, TBC Brands says.

The tires are available in sizes 11.2-24, 14.9-24 and 11.2-38 and can handle loads between 2,000–3,000 pounds.

