Pirelli Equips BMW i4 M50 with EV Tires - Tire Review Magazine

The Pirelli P Zero Elect has been selected by BMW M as original equipment for the new BMW i4 M50, the first fully electric car developed by the brand’s high-performance division, Pirelli said. The latest zero-emission coupé now joins many other BMW M cars for which Pirelli has developed bespoke original equipment tires.

The BMW i4 M50 sets the sporting division of the brand on the path toward total electrification for the first time, Pirelli said. There are two engines driving all four wheels, giving the car a total power output of 544CV (400kW) with acceleration from 0 to 100 kph (~60 mph) in 3.9 seconds. To handle the high performance of the car and meet the demands common to electric vehicles, Pirelli has developed P Zero tires with Elect technology, which can be recognized by the specific markings on the sidewall. Alongside the star that identifies all bespoke BMW original equipment tires, the Elect logo also indicates that the tire has been specially developed to complement the characteristics of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicles, such as instant torque, increased weight from the batteries, and silent travel.

The structure of the Pirelli tire has been reinforced to support the car and deliver maximum performance. The special high-grip compound has also been designed to give an outstanding grip for precise and efficient handling, Pirelli said.

In 2022 BMW’s sporting M division turned 50, transferring the expertise developed in motorsport to everyday roads, Pirelli said. In Pirelli’s over 150-year history and 110-plus years of competition, the Italian firm has created tailor-made tires for iconic and prestigious performance brands. Pirelli’shas provided tires for the BMW X3 M and X6 M SUVs, which are homologated with P Zero for summer and Scorpion Winter for the colder months. Pirelli also equips the 8 Series with P Zero tires and the iconic M5 CS exclusively with P Zero Corsa, for use on both the track and the road.