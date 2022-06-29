The Pirelli Elect Range Grows

Pirelli Elect is now widely available for the aftermarket and for winter. Gradual integration of Elect technology will be fit into all the P Zero, Cinturato and Scorpion ranges in summer, all-season and winter versions, the company says. Pirelli says the Scorpion family for SUVs is particularly relevant as it currently has the greatest number of Elect homologations.

The Elect-marked aftermarket tires carry the same advantages enjoyed by the tires used as original equipment, the company says. This includes reduced battery consumption, management of the increased torque typical of electric engines and optimal support of the vehicle’s weight, according to Pirelli. Elect tires allow drivers to benefit from the complete potential of BEV and PHEV vehicles throughout all possible usage conditions, also when the time comes to change the original tires for aftermarket equipment, Pirelli adds.

In 2021 alone, Pirelli says the number of Elect homologations exceeded 250: double the total registered throughout 2020.