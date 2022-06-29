Connect with us
Pirelli-Elect-Winter-Range-Grows-1400

Tires

The Pirelli Elect Range Grows

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Pirelli Elect is now widely available for the aftermarket and for winter. Gradual integration of Elect technology will be fit into all the P Zero, Cinturato and Scorpion ranges in summer, all-season and winter versions, the company says. Pirelli says the Scorpion family for SUVs is particularly relevant as it currently has the greatest number of Elect homologations.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Elect-marked aftermarket tires carry the same advantages enjoyed by the tires used as original equipment, the company says. This includes reduced battery consumption, management of the increased torque typical of electric engines and optimal support of the vehicle’s weight, according to Pirelli. Elect tires allow drivers to benefit from the complete potential of BEV and PHEV vehicles throughout all possible usage conditions, also when the time comes to change the original tires for aftermarket equipment, Pirelli adds.

In 2021 alone, Pirelli says the number of Elect homologations exceeded 250: double the total registered throughout 2020.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Commercial Tires: Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

Commercial Tires: Bridgestone Introduces New Bandag Drive Tire Tread

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Tires: Maxam Tire Launches MS600 Press-On Solid With New Compound

Advertisement

on

The Pirelli Elect Range Grows

on

Yokohama Introduces New Triple-Steel-Belted Alliance 590 Flotation Tire

on

BKT Launches New Tire FL 695

on

Oversized Tires & Transmissions: Why They Go Hand-in-Hand
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Service: The Brake Pad Copper Controversy

Service: The Evolution of Battery, Starting System & Diagnostic Tools

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ceat Specialty Tires Inc.

Ceat Specialty Tires Inc.
Contact: Tarang SrivastavaPhone: +1 980-616-1931
,
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

General Tire Altimax RT45 General Tire Altimax RT45

Tires

Continental Launches General Tire AltiMax RT45
Bridgestone-WeatherPeak-Tire-All-Weather-Tire Bridgestone-WeatherPeak-Tire-All-Weather-Tire

Tires

Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire
Freightliner-Custom-Chassis-Electric-Walk-In-Van-1400 Freightliner-Custom-Chassis-Electric-Walk-In-Van-1400

Editor's Notebook

Fleet Tire Market to Outpace Overall Tire Market to 2026
Sailun-Tire_ERANGE-EV-Tire-Dealers-1400 Sailun-Tire_ERANGE-EV-Tire-Dealers-1400

Tires

EVs Mean Meeting Unique Customer Demands for Tire Dealers
Connect
Tire Review Magazine