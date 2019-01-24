Pirelli Enjoys Growing Demand for PNCS

PNCS stands for Pirelli Noise Cancelling System. This technology is designed to reduce perceived noise on the inside of the car, derived from the interaction between the road surface and the tire itself. Thanks to Pirelli’s PNCS, this road noise can be reduced by up to 25%, as if the car were traveling on only three wheels.

Demand for this technology has doubled, according to the company. Homologations of Pirelli tires equipped with innovative PNCS technology numbered 78 by the end of 2017. One year later, the figure increased by 100%, now making a total of more than 150. This system created by Pirelli has been available since 2013 and is increasingly requested by the world’s best-known carmakers, especially those in the premium and prestige sectors, to offer greater comfort to drivers and passengers.

The silencing science is made possible thanks to the use of a specific sound absorbing material placed within the tire, which absorbs vibrations in the air that would otherwise be transmitted to the inside of the vehicle, creating annoying background noise. This ‘sponge’ is made from foam consisting of open cells that maximize the working surface of the material, intensifying the deadening of vibration, and therefore reducing noise.

“The presence of technology such as PNCS within our products demonstrates to drivers the importance of choosing tires that have been specifically developed for their cars, when it comes to changing rubber,” said Maurizio Boiocchi, Pirelli’s executive vice president of technology and innovation. “That’s the only way in which drivers can get the very best out of their cars, which will then continue to benefit from the characteristics built into them by the engineers responsible for the original design.”

Tires equipped with this technology can be recognized by special markings on the sidewall, which depict a speaker and sound waves with a bar through them, next to the PNCS symbol. Owners of vehicles equipped with PNCS technology are advised to always buy appropriately marked tires specifically made for their cars, in order to continue to enjoy the advantages of this relaxing technology. Of course, it’s also important to look after the tires properly: maintaining the correct tire pressures as advised by the manufacturer also helps to contain road noise.