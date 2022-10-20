Pirelli Breaks Record on New Lambo Urus Model with 22-in. Tires

Pirelli Tire finished the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on the Lamborghini Urus Performante in record time for the category on 22-in. P Zero Trofeo R tires, the company says. A new addition to Pirelli’s family of Urus-compatible tires, the 22-in. P Zero Trofeo R is specifically intended for the track but also approved for the road, Pirelli says. This marks the first time Pirelli has adapted a P Zero Trofeo R for the needs of an SUV.

Pirelli says Simone Faggioli, a Pirelli test driver with multiple Hill Climb accolades, was behind the wheel of the Performante and recorded a time of 10 minutes and 32 seconds for the course, beating the previous class record of 10 minutes and 49.9 seconds set in 2018.

The 22-in. P Zero Trofeo R for the Urus Performante was born out of the close collaboration between Pirelli and Lamborghini dating back to 1963, Pirelli says. All Lamborghinis can be fitted with Pirelli tires created for each model’s specific features, both as original equipment and in the aftermarket.