Pirelli Creates Tire for All-Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Pirelli has equipped the new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, the version of the first all-electric SUV produced by the Blue Oval, with its family of P Zero tires. A new technical collaboration between the two companies has resulted in a specific Pirelli P Zero UHP tire that offers the right balance between driveability and comfort, the companies say.

The tires developed for the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition are available in 245/45R20 103Y XL size with “Elect” markings on the sidewall, which denote Pirelli products dedicated to electric and hybrid vehicles, whose performance is strongly influenced by the tires, Pirelli says. With technical specifications of the compounds and structure, Pirelli tires with “Elect” markings offer a number of advantages, according to the company. Those include low rolling resistance to increase driving range, reduced noise levels to improve driving comfort, immediate grip to cope with the instant torque generated by electric motors and a specific structure to support the weight of a battery-powered vehicle.

