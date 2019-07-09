Mitchell 1 Adds Parts Lookup Feature to ProDemand

Mitchell 1 has added the ability to search its ProDemand repair information software using an OEM part number.

Service writers and technicians now have the option to start a repair information lookup beginning with a part number in addition to the diagnostic code, component or symptom.

In the search field, users now see a new option for part numbers. They can type in the part number with or without the spaces and hyphens and ProDemand will automatically detect and return results for the correct part. In addition, the type-ahead feature is activated for the search lookup, so technicians only need to enter few characters and ProDemand will populate the entire part number.

Once the OEM part number is entered, Mitchell 1 says 1Search Plus will return all information related to that part for the selected vehicle, allowing technicians to quickly complete the diagnosis and repair.

