Registration Open for Mitchell 1 Shop Management Workshop in Arizona

Mitchell 1 will hold this year’s second Shop Management Workshop Sept. 19-21 at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The training is designed for auto shop management software users who want to learn more advanced capabilities, shortcuts and new features to run their businesses more efficiently. The sessions will uncover strategies that attendees can use to compete successfully against dealerships, maximize their maintenance and repair opportunities and enhance their relationships with customers, Mitchell 1 says.

The two-day training session focuses on best practices and guides users through all levels of functionality of Mitchell 1 Manager SE and ShopKey Shop Management SE. Topics will include optimal settings, workflow options, customization, reporting, scheduling, program security, inventory, purchase orders and aftermarket catalogs. Instructors will also guide attendees through the newest program features.

In addition, the latest optional modules that expand Manager SE capabilities are also covered: the new ProSpect digital vehicle check-in/inspection app for mobile devices and MessageCenter for text messaging directly from the system. Attendees will also learn about the integrated Mitchell 1 SocialCRM auto shop marketing service during a casual evening reception.

The workshop will be led by Tim McDonnell, senior marketing manager for Manager SE, and Dan Johnson, product manager for Manager SE.

A cocktail reception will be held Thursday evening, Sept. 19. Workshop sessions run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21. The registration fee is $250 per attendee, plus applicable tax and covers seminars, breakfast, lunch and refreshments each day, the company says.

Participants are responsible for transportation to Scottsdale and hotel accommodations and may reserve a room in the discounted Mitchell 1 hotel block at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort through Aug. 30. For more information about the workshop or to register, visit the shop management workshop registration website.

Attendees can earn 30 Automotive Management Institute (AMI) credits toward the Accredited Automotive Manager (AAM) designation by completing the workshop. At the end of each workshop, AMI course completion forms will be handed out to those attendees who wish to pursue AMI credits.