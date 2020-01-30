ATE Original Brake Pads Released for European Makes, Models

Continental has released a line of ATE Original Brake Pads that covers over 88% of European makes and models, the company says.

Click Here to Read More

The pads are formulated to original equipment friction specifications and manufactured and tested to meet or exceed OE manufacturers’ standards.

ATE engineers utilize over 150 different friction formulations. ATE Original Brake Pads are engineered for low heat transmission to prevent pedal failure and are equipped with underlayers and noise damping sheets to minimize noise and provide a smooth operation, the company says.