Mitchell 1 Postpones Shop Management Workshop

Mitchell 1 is postponing its Shop Management Workshop due to increasing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The event, originally scheduled for April 30 – May 2 at the Rosen Center Hotel in Orlando, Florida, will be rescheduled for fall 2020. New dates will be announced as arrangements are finalized.

For updates on the status of the workshop, check the Mitchell 1 Shop Management Workshop registration webpage.

For more coverage on how COVID-19 is impacting the tire industry, click here.

