Mitchel 1 Adds Wire-to-Wire Feature in ProDemand

Mitchell 1 added a new wire-to-wire feature to its interactive wiring diagrams within the ProDemand auto repair information software, intended to save time for technicians as they navigate electrical issues on today’s advanced vehicles, both electric and internal combustion, Mitchell 1 said.

The company’s new wire-to-wire feature takes technicians to the specific wire in a companion diagram with the trace already highlighted. The program also includes history navigation arrows that can take a user back to where they started with the original trace highlighted.

Mitchell 1 says its interactive wiring diagrams let users navigate directly to repair information for components. Component names shown in the wiring diagrams are active links that take users straight to the information needed, such as location, connector views and replacement procedures. Connectors, grounds and splices are searchable in 1Search and include active hyperlinks that take users directly to related content. Furthermore, when the diagram is opened, the component, connector, ground or splice will be in focus with all the traces already highlighted.