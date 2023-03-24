Michelin, Pirelli Take Top Spots in JD Power OE Tire Survey

According to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study, Michelin ranked highest in the luxury segment for the 20th consecutive year, and Pirelli ranked highest in the passenger car segment for the second consecutive year.

J.D Power’s customer satisfaction survey for OE tires found that consumer satisfaction increased to 799 (on a 1,000-point scale) in 2023, up five points from 2022. Satisfaction with tires fitted to gas-powered vehicles is the primary driver of the increase, but satisfaction with tires fitted to electric vehicles (EVs) increased 62 points from a year ago, the study reported.

“The industry’s focus on EV tire performance shows, especially in terms of lack of vibration and quietness on the road, as compared to non-EVs,” said Ashley Edgar, senior director of benchmarking and alternative mobility at J.D. Power. “As electric vehicle market share increases, it is imperative for both the EV manufacturers and tire manufacturers to collaborate to fine-tune these areas as they play such a large role in EV performance and tire satisfaction.”

In the 2023 OE tire satisfaction rankings, Michelin ranked highest in the luxury segment with a score of 833, and Goodyear ranked second (818). Pirelli ranked highest in the passenger car segment with a score of 828 for a second consecutive year. Michelin (827) ranked second and BFGoodrich (825) third.

Michelin also ranked highest in the truck/utility segment with a score of 809. Bridgestone ranked second (801) and Continental ranks third (798).

The 2023 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 32,151 owners of 2021 and 2022 model-year vehicles and was fielded from August through December 2022. The annual study measures tire owner satisfaction in four areas (in order of importance): tire ride; tire wear; tire traction/handling; and tire appearance. The study includes four vehicle segments: luxury; passenger car; performance sport; and truck/utility. The performance sport segment is not award-eligible due to an insufficient number of brands ranked.

For more information about the U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-original-equipment-tire-customer-satisfaction-study.