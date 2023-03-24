 Michelin, Pirelli Take Top Spots in JD Power OE Tire Survey

Michelin, Pirelli Take Top Spots in JD Power OE Tire Survey

A myriad of tire manufacturers received high rankings in J.D. Power's latest OE Tire Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-Mustang-1400

According to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study, Michelin ranked highest in the luxury segment for the 20th consecutive year, and Pirelli ranked highest in the passenger car segment for the second consecutive year.

J.D Power’s customer satisfaction survey for OE tires found that consumer satisfaction increased to 799 (on a 1,000-point scale) in 2023, up five points from 2022. Satisfaction with tires fitted to gas-powered vehicles is the primary driver of the increase, but satisfaction with tires fitted to electric vehicles (EVs) increased 62 points from a year ago, the study reported.

“The industry’s focus on EV tire performance shows, especially in terms of lack of vibration and quietness on the road, as compared to non-EVs,” said Ashley Edgar, senior director of benchmarking and alternative mobility at J.D. Power. “As electric vehicle market share increases, it is imperative for both the EV manufacturers and tire manufacturers to collaborate to fine-tune these areas as they play such a large role in EV performance and tire satisfaction.”

In the 2023 OE tire satisfaction rankings, Michelin ranked highest in the luxury segment with a score of 833, and Goodyear ranked second (818). Pirelli ranked highest in the passenger car segment with a score of 828 for a second consecutive year. Michelin (827) ranked second and BFGoodrich (825) third.

Michelin also ranked highest in the truck/utility segment with a score of 809. Bridgestone ranked second (801) and Continental ranks third (798).

The 2023 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 32,151 owners of 2021 and 2022 model-year vehicles and was fielded from August through December 2022. The annual study measures tire owner satisfaction in four areas (in order of importance): tire ride; tire wear; tire traction/handling; and tire appearance. The study includes four vehicle segments: luxury; passenger car; performance sport; and truck/utility. The performance sport segment is not award-eligible due to an insufficient number of brands ranked. 

For more information about the U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-original-equipment-tire-customer-satisfaction-study.

Nokian Tyres on Track to Complete Sale of its Russia Manufacturing Plant

The company is expected to be paid $302.30 million for its Russian operations.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Nokian_Tyres_HQ

Nokian Tyres announced that Russian energy and petrochemical company PJSC Tatneft has paid it 285 million euros ($302.30 million) for its operations in Russia. The Russian Governmental Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investments has approved PJSC Tatneft’s purchase. The signing of the transaction was announced on Oct. 28, 2022.

After registration formalities in Russia, the transaction will be completed, and Nokian Tyres’ operations in Russia will end, the company said.

Read Full Article

