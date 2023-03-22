 Michelin, Hiab USA Partner on Forklift Tires

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Michelin, Hiab USA Partner on Forklift Tires

The OEM tires for the Moffett truck-mounted forklift showcase airless tires from Michelin.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Moffett-Tires

Michelin announced a recent partnership with Hiab USA to provide OEM tires for forklift operations. According to Michelin, its new TMF Tweels for both the Moffett M8 NX and Princeton PB 55+ Series forklifts are designed for rough-terrain applications and feature a load capacity of 5,310 lbs. They’re also reversible so they can be used in any of the three-wheel positions. Michelin said its X Tweel TMF tire surrounds obstacles to provide a smooth, comfortable ride and excellent load stability. The new design incorporates an all-terrain tread pattern providing outstanding traction over a variety of surfaces, the company says.

Related Articles

According to Michelin, the X Tweel TMF tire is designed to eliminate downtime, with its no-flat construction and improved machine stability when handling heavy loads, while maintaining excellent traction and operator comfort. The development of this specific size was a true collaboration between Michelin North America, Hiab and the field-testing partner, Mans Lumber & Millwork.

Hiab Moffett M8 NX Series (non-4-Way) and the Princeton PB 55-80+ Series (non-4-Way) can be ordered with X Tweel TMF 31.5-inch tires (31.5x13N16.5 10x140mm +13mm) as an original equipment option.

An approved fitment to suit both front (31.5×13-16.5) and rear positions (31×15.5-15) of Moffett M8 NX 4-Way and Princeton PB 55+ 4-Way models will be available later in 2023.

“We are ecstatic to partner with Hiab USA Inc. to offer Tweels on their world-class Moffett Truck-Mounted Forklifts,” said Tony Marconi, business director for Michelin Tweel Technologies. “The opportunity to expand Michelin’s airless radial tire technology into this new segment – where machine uptime is critical for efficient material handling and delivery – is an important partnership for both Moffett and Michelin. The Moffett and Princeton brands are the clear leaders in the market and provide the perfect platforms to showcase our technology.”

You May Also Like

Maxam_Tire-Agrixtra-H-more-sizes
Alliance-agri Star II
OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Yokohama Off-Highway Introduces New Skid Steer Radial Tire

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires introduced its new skid-steer radial tire to its AT lineup. The company says its new Galaxy AT Grip Steel radial tire was designed in close consultation with skid steer operators and industrial tire dealers. According to Yokohama, several features reinforce the sidewall of the Galaxy AT Grip Steel. First, there’s an extra

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires introduced its new skid-steer radial tire to its AT lineup. The company says its new Galaxy AT Grip Steel radial tire was designed in close consultation with skid steer operators and industrial tire dealers.

According to Yokohama, several features reinforce the sidewall of the Galaxy AT Grip Steel. First, there's an extra sidewall ply to add thickness and stiffness. Immediately below the bead, Yokohama says a stiff flex-dampening layer directs sidewall deflection away from the rim, reducing damage from lower-sidewall movement. On the surface of the sidewall, twin rim protectors minimize impact and rubbing damage to the tire.

Read Full Article

More OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires Posts
Maxam Tire Adds the MS700 to its Industrial Tire Series

Maxam Tire unveiled the MS700 resilient solid tire to its existing industrial tire series. Similar to the recently launched MS600 press-on solid, the MS700 will be developed in the newly opened solid tire factory. The MS700 resilient will encompass the all-new “liquid gold” patent-pending compound technology, EcoPoint3TM. Related Articles – Continental Launches LD-Master L5 Traction

By Christian Hinton
Continental Launches LD-Master L5 Traction Construction Tire

Continental says it is presenting its new construction tire, the LD-Master L5 Traction, at Bauma 2022 from Oct 24-30 in Munich. Related Articles – Goodyear Introduces Powerload Tire Line – BFGoodrich Launches HD-Terrain T/A KT Tire – Plant-Based Rubber Innovations Fuel Sustainable Tire Growth The tire manufacturer says the LD-Master L5 Traction is specifically designed

By Christian Hinton
BKT Introduces the New Multimax MP 538

BKT has introduced the Multimax MP 538, a new agro-industrial tire designed for different types of machinery and applications. Applications for the tire include motor graders and loaders operating on ice and snow as well as telehandlers, universal vehicles, and sweepers for road maintenance. Related Articles – When is it Time to Replace an Ag

By Christian Hinton
GRI Launches Earth Series of Radial Agriculture Tires

GRI has launched the Green XLR Earth series of radial agriculture tires. Designed in a novel earthy green color, GRI says the Green XLR Earth series is produced with a high percentage of recycled carbon black to reduce its carbon footprint and also incorporates soybean oil. Related Articles – CMA Adds ÖZKA-Brand AG, OTR Line

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Michelin To Invest $300M in Nova Scotia Plants

The investment will see the installation of new technologies in Michelin’s three Nova Scotia facilities.

By Madeleine Winer
Michelin Nova Scotia plant_
Trelleborg Exhibits Tires for Construction Applications at ConExpo 2023

The company presented its Brawler HPS Soft Ride and EMR1042 tires, highlighting their durability and productivity.

By Christian Hinton
Trelleborg Ag ConExpo
Bridgestone Previews New VZT Construction Tire

The VZT 25 in. construction tire is designed for loader and grader applications.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone OTR ConExpo
Nokian Tyres Ground Kare Introduces New Size

The product line’s new 600/40-22.5 size is recommended for wheeled excavators in the 9–15-ton range.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian Ground Kare