 CDP Confirms Pirelli Among Leaders in Climate Change Fight

The company was given the highest rating for actions against emissions and climate change.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

For the fifth consecutive year, Pirelli says it obtained a position in the “Climate A list 2022” from the CDP, the international non-profit organization that gathers, disseminates and promotes information on environmental questions.

The “A” rating, assigned to Pirelli at the conclusion of the analysis process, is the highest score and was awarded to 294 companies of the more than 18,700 participants, evaluated based on the effectiveness of the actions implemented to reduce emissions and climate risks and to develop a low carbon emissions economy, as well as the completeness and transparency of the information supplied, and the adoption of best practices associated with environmental impact, Pirelli says.

Pirellis says the recognition by CDP confirms Pirelli’s constant commitment in the area of environmental sustainability, where the company has formalized its net zero commitment with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) that recently validated the company’s new targets for the reduction of greenhouse emissions. The company says for several years it has had the goal of “carbon neutrality” by 2030, for both electric and thermal energy, supported by the energy supply target of 100% renewable source electricity at the global level by 2025.

“Being recognized as a leader in the fight against climate change by CDP is a source of satisfaction for all Pirelli and is proof of the concrete nature of our actions in favor of environmental sustainability,” said Marco Tronchetti Provera, executive vice chairman and CEO of Pirelli. “It is an important result which drives Pirelli to set for itself always more challenging targets for the protection of the environment.”

