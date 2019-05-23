Yokohama’s ‘Avid GT’ Coming Factory-Equipped on Toyota’s RAV4 Crossover SUV

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., has begun supplying its “AVID GT” passenger car tire as original equipment (OE) for Toyota Motor Corporation’s new RAV4 crossover SUV, which was first launched in North America in 2018. The new RAV4 is coming equipped with 235/55R19 101V size tires.



Developed to deliver a safe ride during a sudden snowfall, the “AVID GT” bears the “M+S” (mud + snow) marking on its sidewall, Yokohama says. In addition, the tire enhances the vehicle’s fuel efficiency while also providing superior drivability and safety, according to the company.