September 16, 2019

Bridgestone Ecopia Tire Line Will Be OE on 2020 Ford Escape Models

Bridgestone Americas, Inc.’s Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire has been specified as original equipment on select models of the 2020 Ford Escape SUV.

The Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus is standard equipment on the Titanium and Titanium Hybrid models of the 2020 Ford Escape in size 225/55R19. The Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus will also be available as an upgraded option on the SE Hybrid and SEL models.

Manufactured at the Bridgestone passenger and light truck tire plant in Aiken, South Carolina, Bridgestone says the Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire is engineered with a tread block design to offer enhanced traction and braking performance on wet roads and features a tread pattern to give drivers a secure, comfortable ride in all-season conditions.

