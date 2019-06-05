News/Hankook Tire
June 5, 2019

Hankook Tire will be OE on 2020 Toyota Corolla

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Titan to Host Advanced TIA Tire Service Training

RTX Wheels Introduces New Wheel Designs in U.S.

Nexen's Custom Jeep Gladiator Will Go to Purple Heart Recipient

Tire & Rubber Summit 2019: Speaker Spotlight

Continental Renames Urban Waste Transport Tires

Trans Texas Tire recalls some Contender tires sold at Discount Tire

Update: U.S. Clarifies Timing of 25% Tariff Hike on Chinese Imports

Judge Orders New Union Vote at Kumho Tire Plant in Georgia

Moody's Downgrades Goodyear's Credit Rating

Falken Tires Announces Third-Quarter Price Increase

Hankook-Kinergy-GT-Tire

Hankook Tire has started providing original equipment tires to the new 2020 Toyota Corolla. Since April this year, the new Corolla has been fitted with Hankook Tire’s Kinergy GT (pattern H436), a premium grand touring all-season tire for all roads.

According to Moonhwa Hong, vice president of OE development department, Kinergy GT tires demonstrate outstanding performance in wet, dry, and winter conditions with excellent water evacuation, improved stiffness and consistent grip. Comfort and noise reduction are also striking features, Hong says. Tires size 205/55R16 91H H436 will be equipped on the new Corolla.

Hankook Tire has been supplying original equipment tires on the Corolla since 2013 and will continue on Toyota’s new model as well. The company has also supplied Kinergy GT tires for the 2018 Toyota Camry, another best-selling car in the United States.

Show Full Article