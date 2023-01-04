Falken Ends Partnership with Formula Drift

Falken Tires, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. in Japan, will end its Formula Drift driving program as well as its support within the Champ Off Road Racing series.

“As many companies reassess their overall strategies to better handle potential constraints, Falken has decided to move its resources in different directions,” the companny said. “We’re placing a sharper focus on the launch of a number of new products and will transfer marketing assets to ensure their successful introduction and subsequent roll-out to both our retail partners and consumers.

“We have appreciated the years of working alongside the folks at these sanctioning bodies, as well as the amazing drivers and team members who have represented the Falken brand for so many years. The results of both drifting and Champ off-roading have helped strengthen the reputation of our tires, our company and the friendships we have built along the way.”