Falken to Supply Wildpeak A/Ts to 2022 Toyota Tundra Models

Continuing its relationship as an original equipment supplier to Toyota Motor Sales, Falken Tires will provide its Wildpeak all-terrain tires to the all-new 2022 Tundra TRD models.

Falken says it will offer two different sizes for two versions of the Toyota Tundra TRD – the Wildpeak A/T3W, sized 285/65R18 for the Pro model, and the Wildpeak A/T3WA for the TRD Off-Road, sized 265/60R20. In addition, the tire manufacturer says it will provide a purpose-built spare tire, sized 245/75R18, for the truck as a special feature.

Falken says Toyota has added significant off-road capability beyond what is capable in the current TRD versions.

“We are delighted to be a partner to Toyota, meeting its demanding technical requirements and supplying our Falken Wildpeaks as part of this exciting new edition of the manufacturer’s legendary Tundra,” says Cliff Stewart, Falken’s director of original equipment sales.