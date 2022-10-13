Connect with us
Falken-OE-Toyota-Tundra

News

Falken to Supply Wildpeak A/Ts to 2022 Toyota Tundra Models

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Continuing its relationship as an original equipment supplier to Toyota Motor Sales, Falken Tires will provide its Wildpeak all-terrain tires to the all-new 2022 Tundra TRD models.

Advertisement

Falken says it will offer two different sizes for two versions of the Toyota Tundra TRD – the Wildpeak A/T3W, sized 285/65R18 for the Pro model, and the Wildpeak A/T3WA for the TRD Off-Road, sized 265/60R20. In addition, the tire manufacturer says it will provide a purpose-built spare tire, sized 245/75R18, for the truck as a special feature.

Falken says Toyota has added significant off-road capability beyond what is capable in the current TRD versions.

“We are delighted to be a partner to Toyota, meeting its demanding technical requirements and supplying our Falken Wildpeaks as part of this exciting new edition of the manufacturer’s legendary Tundra,” says Cliff Stewart, Falken’s director of original equipment sales.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: Kumho Tire Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

News: IMR Data: More Independent Repair Shops Know Private Label Brand Parts

News: Auto Care Association to Help Families Affected by Hurricane Ian

News: Hunter’s 1708-T Alignment Guide Available Via HunterNet 2 Portal

Advertisement

on

Falken to Supply Wildpeak A/Ts to 2022 Toyota Tundra Models

on

Michelin Integrates Two US Camso Plants into Manufacturing Network

on

CMA Adds John Lynch as Regional Sales Manager

on

Yokohama Tire Announces Price Increase on Commercial Tires
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

TPMS: What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

Tires: Yokohama Tire Unveils Advan Neova AD09 Track & Street Tire

TPMS: TPMS Matters Even More in an Electrified Vehicle

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Own a Car Fresno

Own a Car Fresno
Contact: jamil alashkarPhone: 5594353600
5788 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, Fresno CA 93710
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

Toyo Tires Debuts New Open Country R/T Trail
Telle Tire Top Shop Winner Telle Tire Top Shop Winner

News

Telle Tire & Auto Centers Named 2022 Top Shop Winner

People

TIA Membership Elects Four Board Members
RoboTire Team-victor-darolfi-will-mapes-ben-wilson RoboTire Team-victor-darolfi-will-mapes-ben-wilson

News

RoboTire Begins Aggressive Rollout
Connect
Tire Review Magazine