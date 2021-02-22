Falken Launches New Studless Winter Performance Tires

Falken Tires has introduced the new Eurowinter HS01 and HS01 SUV studless winter performance tire for today’s sedans, coupes, SUVs and CUVs.

Falken says the Eurowinter HS01 offers an improved tread compound over its predecessor, the Eurowinter HS449, with a confident grip and predictable performance in ice and snow.

Falken says its proprietary 4D Nano Design and its silica dispersion technology ensures the winter performance studless HS01 remains pliable and functional in freezing temperatures, while 3D Canyon Sipes and its biting edges provide increased snow and ice traction without compromising vehicle stability.

Additionally, the company says a new uni-directional tread pattern, with central transverse grooves extending from the center area that expand in width to the shoulders, facilitates higher levels of snow performance and more efficient water dispersion via wider exits, for improved wet grip and hydroplaning resistance.

As the replacement to the Eurowinter HS449, the new Eurowinter HS01 and HS01 SUV have 5% improved snow braking and 6% improved wet braking, the company says, and come in 31 sizes for the HS01, from 16-in. to 21-in., and 11 sizes for the HS01 SUV from 18-in. to 21-in. All sizes are either V- or W-speed rated for today’s modern high-performance vehicles.