Connect with us
Falken-Eurowinter-HS01-Tire

Passenger/Light Truck

Falken Launches New Studless Winter Performance Tires

Falken says the Eurowinter HS01 offers an improved tread compound over its predecessor, the Eurowinter HS449, with a confident grip and predictable performance in ice and snow.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Falken Tires has introduced the new Eurowinter HS01 and HS01 SUV studless winter performance tire for today’s sedans, coupes, SUVs and CUVs.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Falken says the Eurowinter HS01 offers an improved tread compound over its predecessor, the Eurowinter HS449, with a confident grip and predictable performance in ice and snow.

Falken says its proprietary 4D Nano Design and its silica dispersion technology ensures the winter performance studless HS01 remains pliable and functional in freezing temperatures, while 3D Canyon Sipes and its biting edges provide increased snow and ice traction without compromising vehicle stability.

Additionally, the company says a new uni-directional tread pattern, with central transverse grooves extending from the center area that expand in width to the shoulders, facilitates higher levels of snow performance and more efficient water dispersion via wider exits, for improved wet grip and hydroplaning resistance.

As the replacement to the Eurowinter HS449, the new Eurowinter HS01 and HS01 SUV have 5% improved snow braking and 6% improved wet braking, the company says, and come in 31 sizes for the HS01, from 16-in. to 21-in., and 11 sizes for the HS01 SUV from 18-in. to 21-in. All sizes are either V- or W-speed rated for today’s modern high-performance vehicles.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Passenger/Light Truck: Nokian Introduces New Hakkapeliitta 10 Winter Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Makes New Scorpion Zero Tire for Land Rover Defender

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Ride & Handling

Advertisement

on

Falken Launches New Studless Winter Performance Tires

on

The Science Behind Traction and Braking

on

Hankook Expands Sizes for Ventus V2 Concept2 Tire Line

on

Kumho Releases New Ecsta V730 Performance Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Autel Releases ITS600 Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Underhood: Meyle Says HD Water Pumps Ensure Long Service Life

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Makes New Scorpion Zero Tire for Land Rover Defender

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Corghi USA

Corghi USA
Contact: Pete BurgessPhone: 513-874-5958
9325 Sutton Pl., Hamilton OH 45011
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Science-Tire-Traction-Braking Science-Tire-Traction-Braking

Passenger/Light Truck

The Science Behind Traction and Braking
Connect