GT Radial Driver Kazuya Taguchi Wins Formula DRIFT in St. Louis

GT Radial driver Kazuya Taguchi recorded a number of firsts at the St. Louis Formula DRIFT competition on July 15-16, the company says. He qualified for first place and backed that up with his first-ever podium finish in Formula DRIFT at Round 5.

Round 4 of the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship in New Jersey on June 11 saw a pair of firsts – the first-ever win for GT Radial driver Travis Reeder and the first win this season for GT Radial after two earlier podium finishes. Reeder’s win at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, NJ, follows the two podium finishes by GT Radial driver and three-time Formula DRIFT champion Chris Forsberg in Orlando and Atlanta.

Seven drivers are competing on GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS tires for the eight rounds of the 2022 Formula DRIFT season. The GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS competition tire was developed and is being manufactured at the Giti passenger/light truck tire plant in Richburg, SC.

