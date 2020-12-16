Falken Azenis FK001 Tire Selected as OE for Toyota Mirai

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. has begun supplying its high-performance Falken Azenis FK001 A/S tires to Toyota for use as factory standard tires on its new model Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) for the North American market, which went on sale this December.

The new model Mirai will be outfitted with the high-performance Falken Azenis FK001 all-season tires that the company says balance wet and dry performance. Azenis FK001 all-season tires provide stability and maneuverability performance when driving at higher speeds, thanks to an asymmetrical tread pattern as well as an updated profile design, Falken says.

When cornering, the tire distributes contact pressure more evenly throughout the surface of the tread, assisting the driver in handling the vehicle, Falken says.