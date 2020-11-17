Falken Tires Secures OE Fitment on 2021 Toyota Sienna

Falken Tires has been selected as a supplier to Toyota’s 2021 Sienna, providing its Falken Ziex ZE001A all-season tire, sized 235/65R17 103T.

The new 2021 Toyota Sienna will be available in Toyota showrooms starting late 2020 or early 2021, according to Toyota. Falken Tires will manufacture its product in Buffalo, New York, the company’s first original equipment tire produced at this factory.

The Falken Ziex ZE001A all-season tire features four circumferential grooves that effectively evacuate water and enhance hydroplane resistance and stability in wet conditions, the company says. Additionally, chamfered tread block corners support even wear throughout the tire’s life, and a solid center rib directs excellent handling response.