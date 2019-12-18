Double Coin Adds Two New Sizes to FT115 and RSD3 Mixed Service Tires

Double Coin and CMA is adding two new sizes in the FT115 and the RDS3 product lines now available for purchase.

The FT115 (left) and RSD3

The FT115 is a fuel-efficient tire part of Double Coin’s Opti-Green Series and is now available in the new 295/75R22.5 size. The FT115 has a load index of 144/141 and 14 PR (Load Range G).

“With its shallow tread design, the added size in our FT115’s daily haul ability will have better wear for a trailer application,” said Tim Phillips, vice president of marketing and operations.

The RSD3 is a premium tire designed for all-season and severe winter conditions. The 225/70R19.5 RSD3 has a load index of 128/126N, 14PR (Load Range G) and N speed rating.

“Built to handle all types of road conditions but performs exceptionally during winter conditions. The RSD3’s dynamic design delivers optimal traction on harsh road surfaces,” Phillips said.

Both the FT115 and RSD3 tires are backed by Double Coin’s seven-year warranty, and their casings are warrantied for three retreads.