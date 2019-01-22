Double Coin Excels in Fuel Efficiency Comparison Tests

Double Coin received high marks in two independent fuel efficiency tests for line haul and regional applications.

Double Coin, Michelin and Continental were invited to participate in the tests by FPInnovations’ PIT Group, a neutral third-party research organization. The results among all three brands were close, with Continental coming out on top and Double Coin second.

The PIT Group ran two separate comparison tests on steer, drive and trailer tires on three identically spec’d tractors and trailers. The tests were conducted according to TMC Fuel Consumption Test Procedure – Type III, RP 1103A. One test was a line haul test and the other was a regional haul test. In each test, a tractor-trailer combination was mounted with a complete set of steer, drive and trailer tires from each manufacturer.

In the line haul test, the Double Coin tires tested were the RR680, FD405 (pictured to the left) and the IM105 patterns. The Continental tires tested were the Eco Plus HS3 on steer, HDL2 on drives and the HT3 on the trailer position. The Michelin tires tested were the X-Line Energy Z steer tires, the X-Line Energy D drive tires and the X-Line Energy T trailer tires.

The tires ran a series of test runs on the test track, and then tires and tractor-trailers-drivers were switched so that any vehicle difference or driver difference would not influence the test results.

The results of the line haul test were as follows:

Fuel Consumption (L/100 km)

31.99 – Continental

32.54 – Double Coin

32.68 – Michelin

Fuel Economy (MPG)

7.35 – Continental

7.23 – Double Coin

7.20 – Michelin

The regional test was run using the same methodology, but with tires designed for regional applications from each manufacturer. The Double Coin tires tested in the regional test were the RT606+, RLB1 and RR150. The Continental tires tested were the Hybrid HS3, HDR2 Eco Plus, and the HT3. The Michelin tires tested were the XZE2, XDN2, and the XZE2.

The results were as follows:

Fuel Consumption (L/100 km)

32.41 – Continental

34.29 – Double Coin

34.58 – Michelin

Fuel Economy (MPG)

7.26 – Continental

6.86 – Double Coin

6.80 – Michelin

“We were excited to be chosen to join the PIT independent test and go head-to-head with top-tier brands in order to prove that Double Coin tires are quality-engineered tire products that also deliver superior performance and exceptional value — more than is sometimes perceived in the marketplace,” Double Coin said. “The fact that our steer, drive and trailer tires are as fuel efficient as more well-known brands and are backed by a 7-year, 3-retread warranty means that our customers can be confident in quality tires that deliver an ongoing lower cost per mile throughout the life of the tire.”