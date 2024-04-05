CMA, Double Coin unveil REM-26 steer and REM-4 drive tires for airport ground support applications

Double Coin and CMA unveiled two new tires for airport ground support equipment (GSE) applications: the REM-26 steer and REM-4 drive tires. Double Coin said each tire’s key features allow maximum endurance in the GSE environment.

“Working with some of our key partners, we found the robust REM-26 and REM-4 designs will offer excellent performance in this segment,” Tony Cresta, director of product management at Double Coin, said. “These new releases offer Double Coin customers a specialized product for the increasingly important GSE segment. We know the REM-26 and REM-4 will maintain our premium quality position and give our partners more options and value in the airport handling equipment segment.”

The REM-26 is an industrial steer-position tire for GSE. According to Double Coin and CMA, key features include:

All-steel radial casing;

Deep grooved ribs;

Stone-rejecting structures and durable tread compounds;

Traction in all weather conditions.

The REM-4 is an industrial drive position tire for GSE. According to Double Coin and CMA, key features include: