 CMA, Double Coin unveil REM-26 steer and REM-4 drive tires for airport ground support applications

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

CMA, Double Coin unveil REM-26 steer and REM-4 drive tires for airport ground support applications

Double Coin said the REM-26 steer and REM-4 drive tire's key features allow maximum endurance in the GSE environment.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Double-Coin_GSE

Double Coin and CMA unveiled two new tires for airport ground support equipment (GSE) applications: the REM-26 steer and REM-4 drive tires. Double Coin said each tire’s key features allow maximum endurance in the GSE environment.

“Working with some of our key partners, we found the robust REM-26 and REM-4 designs will offer excellent performance in this segment,” Tony Cresta, director of product management at Double Coin, said. “These new releases offer Double Coin customers a specialized product for the increasingly important GSE segment. We know the REM-26 and REM-4 will maintain our premium quality position and give our partners more options and value in the airport handling equipment segment.”

The REM-26 is an industrial steer-position tire for GSE. According to Double Coin and CMA, key features include:

  • All-steel radial casing;
  • Deep grooved ribs;
  • Stone-rejecting structures and durable tread compounds;
  • Traction in all weather conditions.

The REM-4 is an industrial drive position tire for GSE. According to Double Coin and CMA, key features include:

  • All-steel radial casing;
  • Traction in all weather conditions;
  • Stone-rejecting structures and durable tread compounds;
  • Large, deep tread blocks with square shoulders;
  • Minimal tread void area.

Tires

Yokohama’s GeoLandar A/T G94 tire selected as OE on Triton pickup

The GeoLandar A/T G94 is an all-terrain tire for SUVs and pickup trucks.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-GeoLandar-A-T-G94-1400

Yokohama Rubber is supplying its GeoLandar A/T G94 to be used as original equipment (OE) tires on the new Triton pickup truck, which was launched by Mitsubishi Motors in February in Japan. The Triton is being fitted with 265/60R18 110H size tires. The new Triton was launched in Thailand in July 2023, in the Philippines in January and in Australia and New Zealand in March and will be successively launched in approximately 100 countries around the world.

GRI’s Green XLR Earth, Ultimate Green XT tires to include highly sustainable materials

The Green XLR Earth series is made with 87.3% sustainable material and the Ultimate Green XT tire is made with 93.5% sustainable material.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Next-Generation
Cracking the case of the cracked loader tire casing

Let’s evaluate how loader operators spec tires.

By Steve Werblow
Yokohama-Cracked-Casing-OTR-Tires-Yard-1400
Maxam releases new sizes for its AgilXtra I-3 implement tire

Maxam said its AgilXtra radial tires are designed with a steel-belted construction utilizing a directional tread design.

By Christian Hinton
MAXAM-agilxtra_th
Yokohama Off-Highway Tires releases new Galaxy MFS 101 forklift tire

The Galaxy MFS 101 Severe Duty Solid tire comes in 28 sizes, for rims ranging from 8- to 15 in.

By Christian Hinton
GALAXY_MFS101_SDS_30

Continental Tire’s lessons learned from over 120 years of retreading

John Cox, head of retread truck tires Americas, discusses retread market trends in 2024 and the importance of tire dealers advising their fleet customers on the benefits of retreading.

By David Sickels
WT-YT-Continental-Retread-1400
Pirelli to produce a complete range of FSC compliant tires for motorsports

Pirelli said that all the natural rubber within the tire complies with environmental and social criteria required by the FSC.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-FSC-tires-1400
Toyo launches the Toyo M655 tire for commercial light trucks

Toyo said the M655 tires provide traction under heavy loads for mining, energy, agriculture, construction and forestry use.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo-Tires-M655-1400