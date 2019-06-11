News/Double Coin
Double Coin/CMA Plant in Thailand Working at Full Capacity

Double Coin Tire Plant Thailand
A rendering of Double Coin Tires’ plant in Thailand

Double Coin and CMA‘s Thailand manufacturing facility is now working at full capacity to produce OTR and TBR products, the company says.

Built on a 3.6-million-square-foot site, the Thailand facility has the capacity to manufacture over 1.8 million TBR tires as well as over 50,000 OTR tires, the company says. The entire plant is controlled by the MES software (Manufacturing Execution System) and is integrated with the SAP management system. Plans for expansion at the Thailand facility are currently underway.

