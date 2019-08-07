Products/Bridgestone Americas
Bridgestone Adds Two All-Terrain Tires to Firestone Portfolio

Firestone-Destination-AT2

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. has launched two new Firestone all-terrain tires: The Firestone Destination A/T2 tire and the Firestone Destination X/T tire.

The Firestone Destination A/T2 tire is designed for pickup trucks, SUVs and all-terrain vehicles, while the Firestone Destination X/T is engineered for light truck applications.

Featuring a new tread compound and aggressive tread design with stone rejecter technology, the Firestone Destination A/T2 tire delivers traction in gravel and dirt, the company says. Full-depth tread grooves provide all-weather dependability in wet and snowy conditions. The tire is backed by a 55,000-mile limited mileage warranty and carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certification. Bridgestone plans to have the Firestone Destination A/T2 available in 29 sizes this month.

Built for light truck vehicles, the Destination X/T tire leverages many of the same technologies as the Firestone Destination A/T2 tire to deliver long-lasting, heavy-duty toughness, the company says. The Firestone Destination X/T tire features a specially designed tread rubber compound for durable on and off-road performance that is backed by a 50,000-mile limited treadwear warranty. The Destination X/T tire is crafted for enhanced grabbing power in snowy conditions and is Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certified. The tire is slated to launch this month in 25 sizes, with more sizes to follow in 2020.

The Firestone Destination A/T2 and Firestone Destination X/T tires are backed by the Firestone 90-Day Buy & Try Guarantee. If a customer is not satisfied with the performance of their Firestone tires, they may return their purchase within 90 days for a full refund or exchange.

