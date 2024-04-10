 Bridgestone Golf CEO Dan Murphy shares what links tires to teeing up Tiger Woods – PART II

Johnny G & Friends

Bridgestone Golf CEO Dan Murphy shares what links tires to teeing up Tiger Woods – PART II

In Part II of this interview, Dan talks about how tire tread patterns have influenced golf ball design, and vice versa.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:

Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Freddie Couples are just a few of the names linked to the quality and precision behind Bridgestone Golf – but the man behind the scenes who helped create and catapult the Bridgestone Golf brand to PGA grounds is Dan Murphy, the company’s current president and CEO.

Dan has a long history in the golf business and is a golf fanatic himself. However, it wasn’t until the early 2000s when he was recruited to help launch the Bridgestone Golf brand, and he quickly distinguished it for its golf ball fitting capabilities.

Since then, Bridgestone Golf has manufactured golf balls and accessories for everyone from PGA tour pros to weekend warriors teeing up with their buddies. Bridgestone Golf also serves as the premium lifestyle link to the Bridgestone Tire brand.

In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, Dan and Johnny g discuss:

  • Jason Day’s involvement with Bridgestone Golf’s new MindSet golf ball (1:06);
  • Tiger Woods’ involvement with Bridgestone Golf’s golf ball R&D (3:35);
  • Details on Bridgestone Golf’s golf ball testing technology (6:18);
  • How tire development influences tire design and vice versa (8:28);
  • Experimenting to see how golf balls with different dimple patterns fly (11:15);
  • An inside look at how golf balls are made at Bridgestone Golf’s factory in Covington, GA (14:47);
  • Dan’s vision for Bridgestone Golf in the future (16:49);
  • Rapid fire questions (19:06).

This is PART 2 of a two-part episode with Johnny g and Dan Murphy. To watch PART 1, click here.

For more episodes of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, click here. 

Garage Studio

How AI is being used in your shop

AI has been around in the aftermarket for over 20 years, making life easier for techs and shop owners without ever threatening their jobs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TR-Continental-AI

We’ve all seen the sci-fi-esk headlines from articles warning us about the “dangers” of artificial intelligence, or AI. The reality is, AI has been around in the aftermarket for over 20 years, making life easier for techs and shop owners without ever threatening our humanity or jobs. Let’s talk about how AI has been utilized so far in the industry and how it could be used in the future.

Read Full Article

