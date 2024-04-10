 Bridgestone Retail Operations rolls out brand refresh for Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus

Bridgestone Retail Operations rolls out brand refresh for Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus

Updates to the logo include a single-color tire mark; a logo palette comprised of Tires Plus yellow, black and red; and refined typefaces.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Tires-Plus-new-branding

Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, introduced a phased roll-out of new logos and refreshed brand campaigns for the Tires Plus and Hibdon Tires Plus brands. This is the first brand refresh since Bridgestone acquired the two companies in 2006.

According to Bridgestone, updates to the logo include a single-color tire mark; a logo palette comprised of Tires Plus yellow, black and red; and refined typefaces of both the Tires Plus name and Total Car Care subhead.

“For nearly 50 years, Tires Plus and Hibdon Tires Plus has represented excellence in total car care, and this brand evolution is an exciting next step in our journey to provide the best service for today’s customer,” Marko Ibrahim, president, BSRO, said.

Today there are nearly 400 Tires Plus and Hibdon Tires Plus locations located in 22 states and employing more than 5,000 people as part of the Bridgestone Retail Operations network of tire and automotive service providers. Bridgestone said Tires Plus and Hibdon Tires Plus locations offer total car care, from Bridgestone and Firestone tires, to repairs and maintenance services.

News

Discount Tire acquires six Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers

The six locations in the Chicago area will continue to operate under the Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers brand name.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Suburban-Tire-Discount-Tire

Discount Tire has acquired the retail tire and automotive maintenance operations of Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers in a transaction that included six locations throughout the Chicago area. The shops have been known to offer its customers alignments, services for brakes, batteries, and steering and suspension work, as well as a tires and wheels business. The acquisition closed March 31.

Bridgestone Golf CEO Dan Murphy shares what links tires to teeing up Tiger Woods – PART II

In Part II of this interview, Dan talks about how tire tread patterns have influenced golf ball design, and vice versa.

By David Sickels
dan-murphy-1400part2
Bridgestone Golf CEO Dan Murphy shares what links tires to teeing up Tiger Woods – PART I

Murphy discusses successfully bridging the worlds of tires and golf balls into one premium branding experience.

By David Sickels
dan-murphy-1400
