Bridgestone Americas has launched its new Firestone Destination LE3 tire, the latest addition to the company’s tire line for SUV, CUV and light truck applications.

Click Here to Read More

Engineered for long-lasting performance, the Firestone Destination LE3 delivers on-highway dependability and off-road durability, Bridgestone says.

“We designed the Firestone Destination LE3 tire to deliver uncompromising, all-season performance,” said Erik Seidel, president, consumer replacement tire sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “This is a versatile tire that drivers can depend on, regardless of their destination or the weather conditions.”

The Firestone Destination LE3 tire is engineered for improved safety in the rain and optimized snow performance, Bridgestone says. It features the Firestone brand’s Hydro-Grip Technology package, a specially-designed tread pattern that cuts through water to reduce the risk of hydroplaning. In addition, full-depth 3-D sipes in the tread give the tire improved snow performance. The tire is backed by a 70,000-mile (110,000-kilometre) limited warranty and is supported by the industry-leading Firestone 90-Day Buy & Try Guarantee, which allows customers to return their tires within 90 days for a full refund or exchange if they are not satisfied with their purchase.

The Firestone Destination LE3 is currently available in 66 sizes and covers 87% of the light trucks, SUVs and CUVs on the road today, Bridgestone says.