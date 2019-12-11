Yokohama Tire Launches Two Radial E-3 Tires for Scrapers

Yokohama Tire has launched two new radial E-3 tires, the non-directional RT31 and the directional RT32 for scrapers.

Both tires are now available in size 37.25R35, with two compounds offered: low-heat generating REG for longer-haul applications and CP-S for superior cut and chip resistance in aggressive-material handling.

“The rugged RT31 and RT32 come equipped with the industry’s toughest multi-layer, cross-ply steel belt package, giving scraper operations one of the best puncture-resistant offerings in the market,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama Tire senior manager of commercial and OTR product planning. “With two different compounds and the directional and non-directional tread options, the RT31 and RT32 give fleets the ability to customize their equipment for maximum performance and efficiency.”

Clauer added that the RT31’s non-directional tread pattern features an extra-large void-to-lug ratio for aggressive traction in soft or muddy terrain, while the RT32’s directional pattern has wide grooves that efficiently expel mud and dirt for ultimate traction.

Yokohama says other benefits of the RT31/RT32 include easier mounting and dismounting thanks to Yokohama’s flat base hexagonal bead construction, which locks the bead in place to increase traction performance; and casing protection from exterior damage is ensured via the high turn-up construction, which also improves lateral stability.