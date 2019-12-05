Yokohama Tire Launches New 114R UWB Regional-Haul Trailer Tire
Yokohama Tire’s latest regional-haul trailer tire – the SmartWay-verified 114R Ultra Wide-Base (UWB), the successor to RY407 – is available now in size 445/50R22.5. An additional size (455/50/22.5) will be offered in Q1 2020.
“The 114R UWB is specifically designed to meet the demands of high-scrub operations,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial and OTR product planning. “It features superior cut and chip resistance, extended tread life and is optimized for fuel efficiency.”
The company says other benefits of the 114R include:
- Long-lasting performance: The 16/32-in. groove depth provides long tread life. Also, Yokohama’s zero-degree belt, which the company says is a cornerstone to its durable and retreadable casing, creates a consistently stable footprint for long, even wear, Yokohama says.
- Durable construction: Yokohama’s compound offers cut and chip resistance without sacrificing rolling resistance or wear performance, the company says. Funnel-shaped step grooves prevent stones and other debris from reaching the bottom of the grooves, where casing damage can often occur, the company adds.
- Fuel-efficiency: Ground contact pressure is uniformly distributed, which results in greater stability, tracking and improved fuel efficiency, Yokohama says.