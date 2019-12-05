Yokohama Tire Launches New 114R UWB Regional-Haul Trailer Tire

Yokohama Tire’s latest regional-haul trailer tire – the SmartWay-verified 114R Ultra Wide-Base (UWB), the successor to RY407 – is available now in size 445/50R22.5. An additional size (455/50/22.5) will be offered in Q1 2020.

“The 114R UWB is specifically designed to meet the demands of high-scrub operations,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial and OTR product planning. “It features superior cut and chip resistance, extended tread life and is optimized for fuel efficiency.”

The company says other benefits of the 114R include: