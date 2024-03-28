 Goodyear releases the RL-5K OTR tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Goodyear releases the RL-5K OTR tire

Goodyear said the RL-5K with three-star capacity also features a deep, 250-level durable tread.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Goodyear_RL_5K-OTR-tire

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company recently launched the three-star RL-5K Off-the-Road (OTR) tire for large wheel loaders and wheel dozers. The RL-5K is Goodyear’s newest radial OTR tire in the 45/65R45 tire size and is constructed to withstand the air pressure necessary to deliver an increased three-star load capacity, which translates to a 16% increase in load carrying capacity, the manufacturer said. Goodyear said the RL-5K with three-star capacity also features a deep, 250-level durable tread to deliver cut resistance and traction in severe underfoot conditions.

“The RL-5K design has been updated to meet the increasing customer need for larger wheel loaders that meet the specifications of the newer vehicles entering the market,” Loic Ravasio, general manager of global & Americas OTR, said. “We are continuing to improve our product performance and staying with the evolving market and vehicle requirements to ensure we deliver for our hard-working OTR customers.”

Goodyear said the construction of the RL-5K with three-star load capacity provides a stronger radial carcass with bigger bead section and stronger ply wires to help deliver uniform product performance.

According to Goodyear, additional features include:

  • 250-level tread depth;
  • Multi-directional tread pattern with solid centerline;
  • Larger bead bundle and radial construction;
  • Hi-Stability technology used in the radial sidewall and casing construction.

