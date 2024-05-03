Kumho’s EV tires are driving the future of EV tire performance

Electric vehicle sales are on the rise, and one company is making a major impression on the EV tire market – Kumho Tire. The company recently launched new tires in two product lines tailored to the specific demands of the vehicles of tomorrow – the Majesty 9 Solus TA91 EV and the Crugen HP71 EV. With over 60 years of expertise in advanced production capabilities including state-of-the-art automated manufacturing plants and extensive use of computer-aided engineering practices, the new Kumho Crugen HP71 EV and Majesty 9 Solus TA91 EV tires represent an evolution in passenger car and SUV tires designed for EVs.

EV tires have to meet a specific set of unique and demanding criteria, which is different from tires needed for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. For example, noise reduction is an important attribute of these tires since road noise becomes far more obvious without the noise from an ICE vehicle to cover it up. On top of that, EV tires need to optimize treadwear and load distribution to help with tread life when accounting for high torque motors and the weight of heavy batteries. Also, minimizing rolling resistance is vital to maximizing driving range, something on the mind of every EV driver.

Both the Majesty 9 Solus TA91 EV and the Crugen HP71 EV feature Kumho’s K-Silent technology, which helps to reduce cabin noise and enhance ride comfort via a porous, sound-absorbing polyurethane foam material adhered to the inside of the tires. Complementing this are Resonance Noise Canceller ribs in the main tread grooves that help break up and dissipate road noise, while multi-pitch tread block variations reduce road harmonics.

However, keeping EVs quiet is only one part of the equation – aiding range efficiency is another key focus of EV tires. In response, Kumho developed an EV-specific compound that helps to improve driving range with reduced energy loss under normal driving conditions. Kumho’s EV-specific tread compounds reduce rolling resistance by up to 24% on the Crugen HP71 EV and 19% on the Majesty 9 Solus TA91 EV versus previous generation models*. In addition, grip and wear characteristics have been enhanced through an optimized contact patch design and weight distribution assisted by extensive computer simulation testing.

Meanwhile, 3-D chamfered tread blocks provide cut/chip resistance while helping to reduce sipe wear. A 50,000-mile treadwear warranty on both the Crugen HP71 EV and Majesty 9 Solus TA91 EV ensures their longevity.

The combination of low noise with K-Silent technology, high efficiency thanks to reduced rolling resistance compounds, enhanced grip due to the contact patch design, and wear resistance with the 3D chamfered tread blocks makes the Kumho Majesty 9 Solus TA91 EV and Crugen HP71 EV the perfect fit for the EV market.

Currently, this EV tire lineup is compatible with five total OE fitments in North America, and Kumho serves as an OE supplier for manufacturers like Kia and Hyundai. The Majesty Solus TA91 EV tire is available in 13 sizes ranging from 18-21 in., and the Crugen HP71 EV tires are available in 24 sizes ranging from 19-22 in.

*Based on the results of comparative testing of Crugen HP71 EV tire size 235/55R19 against a control tire and Majesty Solus TA91 EV size 235/45ZR18 against a control tire.