 Continental's ContiConnect Lite to allow digital tire management for OTR tires

Continental said ContiConnect Lite helps fleet managers to monitor the condition of their tires via a bluetooth sensor.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Continental launched ContiConnect Lite, a new version of its digital tire management app, which the company said creates a bridge between tire sensors and professional tire management and offers a free-of-charge gateway to selected ContiConnect features. Continental said it can also now be used on tires with an integrated Gen2 sensor. Since this year, Continental has been delivering its off-the-road (OTR) radial tires with a bluetooth-enabled sensor. In addition to OTR tires, Continental said it also offers digital tire management to its truck tire customers.

“Digital tire management contributes to greater safety, efficiency and sustainability, especially in the areas of earthmoving, agriculture and at ports”, Martijn Oosterbaan, head of product management at Continental Specialty Tires, said. “Thanks to a bluetooth-enabled sensor, the tire data can be read directly via smartphone. This makes access to digital tire management particularly easy.”

According to Continental, the requirements for specialty tires are particularly high. They are designed for high-performance vehicles and are used, for example, on loaders, tractors and port and terminal vehicles. Continental said ContiConnect Lite helps fleet managers to monitor the condition of their tires.

“Our offering is suited to smaller fleet customers, such as those at recycling centers, asphalt mixing plants and container handling facilities,” Oosterbaan said. “Drivers or fleet managers simply self-register themselves via Smartphone.”

Continental said users can then modify the vehicle and connect their vehicles via bluetooth with the sensor inside the tire and access a limited version of the ContiConnect app. In total, three users can be registered free of charge. If there is a change in tire pressure or temperature, drivers are immediately informed via push notification.

According to the manufacturer, with its factory-installed Gen2-sensors in specialty tires, it continues to drive forward the digitalization of fleets. For example, its EM-Master and LD-master product lines are available for construction machines and loaders, its ContainerMaster Radial product line for large forklifts and reach stackers in port terminal operations and its VF TractorMaster Hybrid for tractors. Continental said digital tire management helps to achieve maximum service life, which reduces the total cost of ownership and promotes sustainable use of materials.

