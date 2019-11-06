Yokohama Sweeps SEMA New Product Awards Tire Category

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced its Best New Products Award winners Tuesday at the 2019 SEMA Show with Yokohama Tire sweeping the tire and related products category.

Yokohama’s Geolandar X-AT extreme all-terrain tire was named the “Best New Tire,” and the UHP Advan Apex as well as the Geolandar X-CV, the company’s luxury SUV and crossover tire, earned runner-up awards.

“Winning a prestigious SEMA New Product Award is a major achievement, but sweeping the category is unprecedented and a testament to the strides we’ve made in terms of our new products,” said Andrew Briggs, Yokohama’s vice president of marketing and product management. “2019 has been a watershed year for Yokohama as we’ve launched nine new consumer tires, including the X-AT, Apex and X-CV. We’re honored that the SEMA judges recognized our new product development and bestowed us with these awards.”

SEMA’s annual New Product Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in the development of products being introduced to the automotive specialty-equipment market at the SEMA Show. Products are judged in 16 award categories, and each category has one winner and two runners-up.

Nearly 3,000 products were entered into the 16 different showcase categories to be considered for a SEMA New Product Award this year. Winners were selected based on a variety of factors that included superiority of innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship, consumer appeal and marketability, and more.