Yokohama Promises Long-Lasting Tread Life, Durability with New Geolandar X-AT

The Geolandar X-AT features large, angular shoulder blocks varied in length that create biting edges and promote mud and stone ejection while angular, offset center blocks provide strength and grip.

During a ride-and-drive event in the Mojave Desert, tire dealers and members of the media traversed rocky gravel, sand and silt to test drive Yokohama Tire’s newest addition to its Geolandar line.

Situated between the A/T and M/T segments, the new Geolandar X-AT blends traditional all-terrain performance with a more aggressive aesthetic for both highway and off-road driving, says Fardad Niknam, senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing.

“The people who drive these cars [light trucks], who drive on these types of tires, they’re passionate about what they do,” Niknam says. “They care about the tire that they drive on. And we want them to go to your dealership and ask for this Yokohama tire.”

The Geolandar X-AT is a linchpin in the Geolandar line, filling the gap between Yokohama’s A/T G015 and M/T G003, Niknam says. It is the seventh tire in the line, rounding out the company’s light truck portfolio. Based on industry data and dealer feedback, Niknam said Yokohama created the sizes in the X-AT line to fulfill driver and dealer needs.

In total, the tire comes in 27 sizes: three with an F-load rating, a handful of 20 and 22-in. rim diameters sizes to fit suspension and other vehicle upgrades as well as sizes that fit OE wheel diameters. Niknam said the X-AT size lineup covers 50% of the replacement market.

The tire, which comes in sizes fitting 15-22 in. rim diameters, is also backed by a 45,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.

“The Geolandar X-AT delivers it all,” said Bob Abram, Yokohama’s senior manager of product planning. “It offers ultimate off-road performance without sacrificing any on-road comfort, making it a great performance upgrade for a variety of pick-up trucks and SUVs, no matter how or where they’re driven.”

The tire’s features include:

Off-road traction achieved by large shoulder blocks varied in length to create a biting edge, which also promote mud- and stone-ejection. Angular center blocks provide extra strength and grip;

Yokohama’s Geo-Shield technology, which features a three-ply sidewall, a high turn-up carcass and a full nylon cap for off-road durability and improved puncture resistance;

The company’s new HD2 compound made of a special triple-polymer blend that promotes long tread life and cut- and chip-resistance;

Zig-zag grooves that interrupt airflow to limit pattern and road noise for increased ride comfort.

The Geolandar X-AT features dual sidewalls. The side shown here is named the “Mesa” side.

The Geolandar X-AT features dual sidewalls. The side shown here is named the “Summit” side.

Ford Raptors sporting Geolandar X-ATs are lined up on a dry lake in the desert outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.



A Ford Raptor wearing Yokohama Geolandar X-AT tires cuts through sand during the company’s ride-and-drive event in the Mojave Desert.

Zig-zag grooves in the footprint of the Geolandar X-AT interrupt airflow to limit road noise for a quieter ride, Yokohama says.

A Ford Raptor outfitted with Geolandar X-AT tires traverses up a rocky desert incline during Yokohama Tire’s launch event.

Yosuke Sakamoto, lead engineer on the Geolandar X-AT, poses with the tire during a product briefing at the M Resort Spa Casino.

Just five years ago, Yokohama’s Geolandar line consisted of three tires. Now, with the launch of the AT-X and Geolandar X-CV for luxury SUVs just two months ago, the line covers a majority of fitments in the light truck segment.

And according to U.S Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) data, the off-road tire market is predicted to remain stable and has shown growth in large rim diameter sizes in the all-terrain and mud-terrain segments over the last five years. Niknam said this data is one reason why Yokohama has invested its efforts in creating tires for this segment.

“What is interesting in this [Geolandar] portfolio is the age of our products,” Niknam said. “We have the most complete and youngest product porfolio in the market, and this is our focus. This is a focus for years to come. The years of having a mud-terrain tire for a 15- or 12-year lifecycle are over. The consumer is looking for a new product, and we want to talk to the consumer.”

Available to dealers July 1, the Geolandar X-AT is designed for pickup trucks, Jeeps and SUVs. Possible fitments for the tire include: Chevy Silverado, Ford Expedition and F-Series, GMC Yukon, Jeep Wrangler, Ram Power Wagon, Toyota 4Runner and more.