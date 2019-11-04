Yokohama to Highlight Racing Heritage at SEMA
From checkered-flag dominant sports cars to triumphant trophy trucks, Yokohama Tire’s racing heritage will be highlighted – along with several new ultra-high performance (UHP) and off-road/light truck tires, and action sports star Travis Pastrana – at its SEMA Show booth (#62118-#62119). The SEMA Show runs from Nov. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Additionally, Yokohama and Nitro Circus are partnering again with SEMA Ignited to present another Nitro Circus Freestyle Motocross (FMX) show for consumers Friday, Nov. 8.
Located just outside South Hall, Yokohama’s new activation truck and trailer will anchor the race-themed booth, which will have UHP and light truck sections, highlighting both their motorsports roots and new product lineup. Several unique cars will be on hand in a visually impactful multi-level display.
Highlights of Yokohama’s SEMA booth include:
- New tires: Several of Yokohama’s recently launched tires will be on display, including the Advan Apex, Advan Sport A/S+, Advan A052, Geolandar X-AT and Geolandar X-CV, Geolandar X-MT, Geolandar M/T G003 and more.
- Race vehicles and more: A cascade of one-of-a-kind vehicles will adorn Yokohama’s booth. They include a BMW M3 E46 GTR, Panoz Esperante GTLe, Porsche 911 GTS Cup, Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport and Racer Engineering’s 2019 Baja trophy truck. Also on display will be a 2020 Toyota Supra, 2018 Overland Dodge Ram, Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 and a 2019 Terraflex Jeep.
- The Pastranas and Bilko show: Pastrana, his wife and pro skateboarder Lyn-z and fellow Nitro Circus member Blake “Bilko” Williams will be at the Yokohama booth Wednesday, Nov. 6, from -2 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m.-noon signing autographs.
- Nitro Circus at SEMA Ignited: The official after-party of the SEMA Show features hundreds of modified cars, drifting demos, food, music and, for the second straight year, the Nitro Circus show, courtesy of Yokohama. Yokohama will also have a display at SEMA Ignited, which is open to the public from 3-10 p.m. at the Platinum Lot (3150 Paradise Road) by the Convention Center.