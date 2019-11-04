Yokohama to Highlight Racing Heritage at SEMA

From checkered-flag dominant sports cars to triumphant trophy trucks, Yokohama Tire’s racing heritage will be highlighted – along with several new ultra-high performance (UHP) and off-road/light truck tires, and action sports star Travis Pastrana – at its SEMA Show booth (#62118-#62119). The SEMA Show runs from Nov. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Additionally, Yokohama and Nitro Circus are partnering again with SEMA Ignited to present another Nitro Circus Freestyle Motocross (FMX) show for consumers Friday, Nov. 8.

Located just outside South Hall, Yokohama’s new activation truck and trailer will anchor the race-themed booth, which will have UHP and light truck sections, highlighting both their motorsports roots and new product lineup. Several unique cars will be on hand in a visually impactful multi-level display.

Highlights of Yokohama’s SEMA booth include: