Sure, 2020 has been a treacherous year. There’ve been supply challenges, along with an unprecedented set of business decisions you’ve had to make as a tire dealer. But despite this, there are chances to turn those challenges into opportunities.

In this episode, we speak with members of our 2020 Class of Club 3633, Tire Review’s group of industry innovators and influencers. This year’s members delve into the challenges they and the industry have been faced with and how they’re flipping the script to turn them into opportunities to grow, learn and innovate.

In this episode, we hear from:

Kam Butcher, general manager of Lynn Wood Service Center with two locations in northern Utah;

Alex Chavez, lead technician at Pasco Tire Factory in Pasco, Washington;,

Austin Hale, OTR regional sales manager for McCarthy Tire Service;

Trent Wallin, north central regional sales manager for Alliance Tire Americas;

Greg Karson, business development manager for Nexen Tire America.

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and Spreaker.