 K&M Tire's president discusses her vision for progressive tire dealers in 2024

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review.
What does “leveling up” your tire business in 2024 mean? It’s an easy question to write off while your bays are filling up, or when your phones are ringing off the hook, or when a shipping delay stops an important order from arriving on time, or when a customer is complaining, or when your shop equipment fails…

The list of trials and tribulations taking place daily in the life of your friendly neighborhood tire dealer goes on and on, and it’s hard sometimes to take a step back to examine what incremental changes can be made to take a business to the next level. During this year’s annual K&M Tire Conference and Trade Show, Cheryl Gossard, president of K&M Tire, had high hopes that the company’s dealer base would walk away inspired to do just that.

“We feel like if everybody just focuses on getting 1% better every day – whether that’s in their business, whether that’s with working with their employees or in a department or whether that’s in their personal lives – we just always want to continue to get better and we want to help,” she said.

In this episode of What’s Treading, we dig into K&M Tire’s 2024 goals, expansion expectations and the details of the company’s latest partnerships that have been engineered to help dealers take their businesses to the next level.

Garage Studio

Demounting tires with a rim clamp the right way

If you are demounting with a rim clamp, start by installing plastic protectors on the clamps, the side shovel bead breaker and the pry bar.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Continental-rimclamp

Do your technicians understand terms like concentricity or know how to properly unfurl a stiff bead? Could they explain why we use reverse drop center adapters on certain wheels? If not, it may be time for a quick refresher! The common thread is that these all relate to properly demounting tires.

Treads app aims to steer drivers to tire dealers using AI

Zach Olson, founder and CEO of Treads, explains how his direct-to-consumer mobile app uses AI to simplify the car maintenance process.

By David Sickels
WT-treads-1400x700
Why BKT wants to maximize the sustainability of OTR tires

BKT’s vice president of OTR delves into the complexities of tire supply during the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles in the OTR sector.

By David Sickels
Whats-Treading-BKT-1400x700
Tire Agent Hopes to Reinvent the Online Tire Retail Buying Experience

Jared Kugel, CEO of Tire Agent, shares insights on his company’s strategic customer service methodologies and overall customer engagement.

By David Sickels
whats-treading-tire-agent-1400x700
Linglong’s New North American Subsidiary President Maps Out Growth Strategies

Geoff Doster, president of Linglong N.A. Sales, discusses the company’s position in the market as well as his goals for the new subsidiary.

By David Sickels
WT-linglong-1400x700

By David Sickels
WT-K&M-Cheryl-Gossard-1400x700
Reading what you can’t see: TPMS sensor signals

TPMS sensor signals are low power and low frequency, with most sensors transmitting at 315MHz or 433MHz.

By Andrew Markel
invisibleTPMS-1400
Continental highlights OEM vs. replacement EV tire differences during K&M Tire conference

Continental is providing existing replacement offerings that cover EV customer needs in its portfolio and is designating them as “EV ready.”

By Christian Hinton
Faith, hope, love: Triple Tire builds a Top Shop on three simple principles

The husband and wife team have only about a year’s worth of tire dealing under their belts, yet they managed to nearly double their first-year sales expectations.

By David Sickels
K&M-Triple-Tire-Storefront-1400