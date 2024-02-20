K&M Tire’s president discusses her vision for progressive tire dealers in 2024

What does “leveling up” your tire business in 2024 mean? It’s an easy question to write off while your bays are filling up, or when your phones are ringing off the hook, or when a shipping delay stops an important order from arriving on time, or when a customer is complaining, or when your shop equipment fails…

The list of trials and tribulations taking place daily in the life of your friendly neighborhood tire dealer goes on and on, and it’s hard sometimes to take a step back to examine what incremental changes can be made to take a business to the next level. During this year’s annual K&M Tire Conference and Trade Show, Cheryl Gossard, president of K&M Tire, had high hopes that the company’s dealer base would walk away inspired to do just that.

“We feel like if everybody just focuses on getting 1% better every day – whether that’s in their business, whether that’s with working with their employees or in a department or whether that’s in their personal lives – we just always want to continue to get better and we want to help,” she said.

In this episode of What’s Treading, we dig into K&M Tire’s 2024 goals, expansion expectations and the details of the company’s latest partnerships that have been engineered to help dealers take their businesses to the next level.

